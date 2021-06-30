Plant hotel opens at Ghent uni library
Visitors to the library of the Literature and Philosophy Faculty at Ghent University may be forgiven for thinking they have strayed into the wrong department after librarians decided to give students a helping hand this summer and open a plant hotel at the library. Students are heading home for the summer and many have entrusted their plants to the green-fingered librarians of Ghent for the duration.
“It’s a tremendous success” says librarian Paul Buschmann pointing at over a hundred plants including several meat-eating varieties brought in by students. “Most of the plants are of the robust variety and arrived in good condition.”
Fortunately, the librarians are being assisted by volunteers from the Merelbeke plant centre, but how they will meet the challenge of talking to the plants to keep them healthy in this oasis of quiet isn’t yet clear.