Spain trashes Covid requirements for Flemish holidaymakers
According to the Belgian foreign ministry Flemish residents travelling to Spain no longer need to produce a negative corona test, proof of partial or full vaccination or evidence they have recently recovered from Covid if they are travelling to Spain.
People resident in Brussels or Wallonia will still have to produce one of these three in order to enter Spain.
The Spanish authorities have accepted that Flanders is now a green zone with a low Covid rate, while Brussels and Wallonia remain amber due to higher cases.