Foreign News
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Spain trashes Covid requirements for Flemish holidaymakers

According to the Belgian foreign ministry Flemish residents travelling to Spain no longer need to produce a negative corona test, proof of partial or full vaccination or evidence they have recently recovered from Covid if they are travelling to Spain. 

Colin Clapson

People resident in Brussels or Wallonia will still have to produce one of these three in order to enter Spain.

The Spanish authorities have accepted that Flanders is now a green zone with a low Covid rate, while Brussels and Wallonia remain amber due to higher cases.

Top stories