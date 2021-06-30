Torrential downpours cause havoc in Flemish Brabant and Limburg

In Zoutleeuw (Limburg) 77 litres of rain descended from the heavens in one square metre. For Bekkevoort (Flemish Brabant) the figure was 80 litres.

It’s the second time in a week that Lanaken (Limburg) was hit. Over 100 cellars were flooded. Bilzen, Sint-Truiden, Tongeren, Wellen, Kortessem and Borgloon were all affected. Limburg fire service dispatched 30 crews across the province. Sandbags were handed out in some streets.

In Oudsbergen lightning struck at a chicken factory. Hundreds of chickens were fried in the subsequent blaze. In Lommel one of the halls at the Ford test circuit also stood ablaze.

In Sint-Truiden the council meeting had to be halted. The fire services received over a hundred calls. Fire fighters from Tessenderlo, Heusden-Zolder, Beringen and Hasselt rushed to the people’s aid.