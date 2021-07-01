EU’s COVID Certificate valid from today

The certificate has been available for Belgian residents since mid-June, but only from today are other states obliged to accept its validity. You can pick up your EU Digital COVID Certificate as it is officially called from the Belgian CovidSafeBE app, the websites mijngezondheid.be and mijnburgerprofiel.be.

People aged over 6 will require the certificate to travel without hassle. It shows you are Covid safe: you have been vaccinated, recently tested or have recovered from Covid.

In order to ensure privacy there is no central European databank. EU states issue the certificates and are able to check that certificates from other states are valid. Member states can impose extra travel restrictions.

The latest information per country is available on the ReOpen EU website.