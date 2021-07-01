Covid latest: fewer than 20 hospitalised each day

By 29 June 7,013,433 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75.6% of adults and works out at 60.9% of the total population. 3,899,422 had got their second shot.

In the week to 29 June on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 37% on the week.

On Wednesday 14 patients were hospitalised. 35 were discharged.

305 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 31% on the week. 136 are in intensive care. 94 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 27 June on average 4 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 32% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 June, 334 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 21% on the week.

On average 41,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 June. The figure is up 7% on the week. 1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.71. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 71 others and the epidemic is shrinking.