Covid latest: fewer than 20 hospitalised each day
The average number of patients being hospitalised for Covid has dropped under twenty. Just over 300 Covid patients are still in hospital but the decrease in new cases is slowing down.
By 29 June 7,013,433 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 75.6% of adults and works out at 60.9% of the total population. 3,899,422 had got their second shot.
In the week to 29 June on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 37% on the week.
On Wednesday 14 patients were hospitalised. 35 were discharged.
305 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 31% on the week. 136 are in intensive care. 94 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 27 June on average 4 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 32% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 27 June, 334 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 21% on the week.
On average 41,900 tests are carried out each day in the week to 27 June. The figure is up 7% on the week. 1% of tests came back positive.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.71. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 71 others and the epidemic is shrinking.