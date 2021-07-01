Lengthy queues at Brussels Airport

The number is still far short of that on a normal ‘busy day’ in the summer. “On peak days 95,000 passengers including 50,000 people taking off pass through the airport” says spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli. “Today is a peak day and the next three days 20,000 departing passengers are expected at Brussels Airport each day. It’s a long flyaway weekend.”

Prospective holidaymakers were met by long queues at the check-in desk this morning. This is due to the fact that during check-in more documents including the EU COVID Certificate need to be checked.

Work-to-rule by customs meant arriving passengers faced a delay of around an hour.