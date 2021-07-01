Lengthy queues at Brussels Airport
There are queues at Zaventem. You probably never thought that would be news, but today Brussels Airport is processing 20,000 passengers departing on 160 different flights and that’s a lot more than in recent months.
The number is still far short of that on a normal ‘busy day’ in the summer. “On peak days 95,000 passengers including 50,000 people taking off pass through the airport” says spokeswoman Ihsane Chioua Lekhli. “Today is a peak day and the next three days 20,000 departing passengers are expected at Brussels Airport each day. It’s a long flyaway weekend.”
Prospective holidaymakers were met by long queues at the check-in desk this morning. This is due to the fact that during check-in more documents including the EU COVID Certificate need to be checked.
Work-to-rule by customs meant arriving passengers faced a delay of around an hour.