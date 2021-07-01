Pukkelpop names at last

Ticket presales started two weeks ago when nothing about the line-up was clear. Today 85% of tickets are already sold.

This year’s edition includes numerous international artists: Anne-Marie, Arlo Parks and Lianne LaHavas make the trip from the UK. American DJ and producer Marshmello will find his way to Pukkelpop too.

Usually the line-up is known before tickets go on sale, but this wasn’t possible his year. Within hours 70% of tickets were sold on the first day of sales. Until yesterday sales were reserved for Belgian residents.

Music fans will have to provide evidence they’re fully jabbed for two weeks, a recent PCR test or have recovered from Covid over the past six months to gain access. Physical distancing and face coverings won’t be required among the 66,000 attendees.

The organisation is committed to a safe festival and corona tests will be available on site.

Pukkelpop runs at Kiewit (Hasselt) from 19 to 22 August.