Red Devils warm up to beat Italy in Munich
Belgium is in action at the Euros on Friday and meets Italy in the first quarterfinals in Munich (Germany) at 21:00 CEST.
Will we see stars Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard in action? Thursday morning the Red Devils – as the Belgian national eleven is called – trained for a last time on home soil. Reading the runes after access of 15 minutes to the training session the press became little wiser. Both Hazard and De Bruyne were not on show though Jason Denayer was in evidence.