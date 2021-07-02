61-year-old man critically injured in knife attack in Antwerp
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Antwerp on Thursday evening. The man was attacked on the Carnotstraat at around 10:15pm. The police have already apprehended a suspect. He still had the knife when the police caught up with him .
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The circumstances surrounding the attack are currently the subject of a criminal investigation. The forensics lab carried out an examination of the crime scene.
The man will be question by an Examining Magistrate. Several eyewitnesses saw what happened. They too will be called on to give official statements.