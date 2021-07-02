Federal Health Minister says that people that aren’t fully immunised shouldn’t travel to Portugal

Nevertheless, the Federal Health Minister’s message is clear "Think twice before you go to Portugal. If you have not yet been fully immunised, don’t travel there.

"This is some good advice that I am giving to everyone that cares about their own health and about the health of others. New lockdowns have been announced there. It is not a country that I would travel to”.

Mr Vandenbroucke’s words are words of advice and nothing more. For the time being at least no new rules have been announced for people travelling to Portugal. Mr Vandenbroucke had proposed stricter measures for those travelling to and returning from Portugal however, his colleagues in the regional and language community governments were not in agreement.