Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls below 300

The number of patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals currently stands at 273, a fall of 35% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 126 are on ICU, of whom 85 are on ventilators.

On Wednesday 30 June (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,148,368 people in Belgium had received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 76.9% of the adult population and 62% of the population as a whole. Of these 4,016,148 are fully immunised against coronavirus.

During the week from 22 to 28 June there was average of 4 deaths of people with COVID-19 in Belgium each day. This is 40% down on the figure for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,180 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 22 to 28 June an average of 352 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. Although this is 8% down on the figure for the previous week the pace at which the number of new cases is falling is clearly slowing.

During the same period an average of 43,700 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is up 14% on the previous week.



Of those tested 1% test positive for coronavirus. This is 0.4 percentage points lower than the positivity rate for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.77. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 77 others.

