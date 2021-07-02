Size matters: Huge Belgian flag next to the Hasselt Ring Road ahead of Red Devils’ match against Italy

During the World Cup in 2018 the Singer dealership enlisted the help of schoolchildren and volunteers to make a giant tricolour that covered the outside of the Town Hall in the Limburg municipality of Zonhoven. Now primary school children and adult volunteers have made a flag that is even bigger.

The flag is made up of a patchwork of small pieces of material that were decorated with messages of encouragement for the players by the pupils at several local primary schools. Volunteer Maria Asnong did a lot of the work to sew all the pieces of cloth together to form the flag. She told VRT Radio 2 Limburg “During the past few days I have spent 50 hours sewing and am glad that the work is done. Now our Red Devils will have to score a lot of goals in exchange”.

The owner of the Singer dealership Koen Evers provided the material and the machines to sew the flag together. He is delighted with the result.

“It really hung on a thread whether we would be ready on time. The plan was maybe a little too ambitious. However, it has been accomplished”.

The flag now adorns the front façade of the medical faculty of the PXL College of Higher Education. The huge flag can be seen by thousands of motorists on the Hasselt Ring Road as they drive by.