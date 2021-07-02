The cyclist Jolien Verscheuren dies aged 31

A few years earlier a swelling had been discovered on her brain when she was receiving treatment after a fall. Three years ago, this was found to be malignant.

Despite her illness Jolien Verschueren maintained her fighting spirit and the cyclocross rider and nursery schoolteacher returning to cyclocross competition in late 2019. She completed a full season.

In March 2020 she announced that she was setting up her own cyclocross team after the Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal team for which she had ridden until then had not renewed her contract. However, during last winter’s cyclocross season Jolien Verscheuren hardly rode at all for her own Tauris team.

The death of the 31-year-old was announced by the Belgian Cycling Federation. Jolien Verscheuren was one of the best female cyclocross riders in Belgium. He victories included two wins at the Koppenbergcross in the East Flemish city of Oudenaarde.