122 Belgian athletes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics

While some of the names had already been announced the names of final 50 athletes that will be competing were added to the list on Saturday. They will compete in the athletics, basketball, basketball 3x3, archery, golf, gymnastics, judo, equestrian, cycling and sailing competitions.

They include the archer Jarno De Smet (21) and the golfer Manon De Roey (29). The sailor Wannes Van Laer (36) has also been selected.

The veteran basketball Ann Wauters (40) has also been selected despite not having been at the recent European Championships where the Belgian women’s basketball team took bronze.

In the cycling road race Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel will be joined by the title holder Greg Van Avermaet, Mauri Vansevenant and Tiesj Benoot.

The gymnast Nina Derwael will be joined by Maellyse Brassart, Jutta Verkest and Lisa Vaelen.

Our country’s Olympic team is made up of 67 men and 55 women. They will compete in 25 disciplines.

The team is considerably larger than the Belgian team that competed in Rio in 2016. Then team Belgium was made up of 104 athletes plus 6 reserves.