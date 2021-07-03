55-year-old man killed in violent burglary in Dilbeek

The dead man’s mother has told detectives that she and her son were confronted by two strangers that had broken into their flat in the middle of the night. It is likely that they had been able to gain access to the first floor flat via a ladder that was placed at the rear of the building. The intruders demanded money while they beat their victims. Such was the intensity of the beating endured by the 55-year-old man that he died at the scene. His 75-year-old mother was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A forensics team has carried out a crime scene investigation and the Judicial Authorities have appointed a coroner to determine the precise cause of the 55-year-old victim’s death. Why the flat was targeted is a still a mystery. However, local residents told VRT News that there have been several burglaries on the side of the street where the victims’ flat is located.