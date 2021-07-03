Italian Limburgers celebrate La Squadra Azzurra’s win
Not everyone in our region was left broken-hearted by the Belgian national football team’s defeat at the hands of Italy on Friday evening. In the Limburg city of Genk a sizable portion of the population is of Italian descent and they ensured that there was a party atmosphere after the final whistle.
The Italian diaspora was justifiably proud of what was a particularly strong performance by La Squadra Azzurra. Their Belgian neighbours too conceded that Italy’s win was well-deserved.