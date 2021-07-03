More “typical Belgian summer” weather during the coming days

Frank Deboosere describes Friday’s sun and warm temperatures as a “one day wonder” and “not the start of a long and stable period of summer weather”. This weekend and the coming week will be wet with temperatures not likely to exceed 21°C.

Saturday will remain mainly dry with some bright spells. Temperatures could reach 26°C in central areas. Cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon. There could be some showers and localised thunderstorms. Most areas will remain dry during the evening and most of the night. However, in the early hours there will be an increased probability of heavy storms as a front cross the country from the west.

Sunday too will see cloud and showers in all areas with some localised storms. Temperatures will reach around 17°C in the upland areas of the Ardennes and 20°C or 21°C in central areas.

Next week will be changeable with a cloudy day and scattered showers on Monday. In the late afternoon more intense bouts of rain will start to move across the country from the west. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday.

Tuesday will start off wet in the east. The rest of the day will be dry will gradually more bright spells.

On Wednesday we can expect some sunny interval and scattered showers.

There is a chance of more intense showers of rain on Thursday with little change forecast for Friday.

Maximum temperatures will vary between 17°C and 22°C depending on your location.