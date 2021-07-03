Number of coronavirus infections up, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall

During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 16 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is down 40% on the average for the previous week. On Friday 2 July the country’s hospitals reported 21 hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19. 30 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 271, a fall of 29% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 123 patients are on ICUs, of whom 83 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs has fallen by 22% during the past week.

During the week from 23 to 29 June an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 31% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 25,185 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues at full speed. On Thursday 1 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,251,205 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77.9% of the adult population and 62.9% of the population as a whole. Of these 4,073,334 people are fully immunised.

During the week from 23 to 29 June an average of 378 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is 5% up on the average for the previous week. However, the number of coronavirus tests carried out is up sharply. Between 23 and 29 June an average of 47,100 tests were carried out each day, a rise of 23% on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic here 1,086,508 positive coronavirus test results have been recorded in Belgium.

Of those tested between 23 and 29 June 1% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 0.3 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.78. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 78 others.