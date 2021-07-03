The sorrow of Belgium

Speaking after the match the Belgium coach Roberto Martínez praised his players' efforts but said his side did not really create chances until the second half when small margins decided a breathless encounter.

"Italy is a team that has been growing in the last month. You can see the victories are building a lot of strength. This allowed them to start the first half better. In the second half we got into the game better and we were able to create chances."

Roberto Martinez had praise for 19-year-old Jeremy Doku, who put in a strong performance during Friday evening’s game.

"Jeremy has been growing in the camp and the last three days he showed he was ready as you saw today. It was clear he had that energy we could use. He never looked like a young player in that game. I don't think the occasion got to him at all."

The national team coach brushed aside questions about his own future. "The feelings are sadness and disappointment because I don't feel like these players need to be out of this tournament. The players did everything they could to get as far as we could”.