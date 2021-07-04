1,000,000th vaccine dose administered in Brussels on Sunday

Brussels has a total of 10 vaccination centres and several local initiatives. Despite this vaccination levels in Brussels are much lower than in Flanders and Wallonia.

The vaccination centre where the capital’s 1,000,000th dose of coronavirus vaccine will be administered is run jointly by the regional authority responsible for the vaccination programme, the municipal authority in Vorst and the Red Cross. The centre, on the Alsembergsesteenweg, opened for the first time on 15 March. It also houses a coronavirus testing centre. Since it opened the centre has administered almost 60,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking on Sunday morning, the Brussels regional minister responsible for health Alain Maron (Francophone green) told journalists that although he is pleased that this milestone has been reached “The work and the vaccination campaign goes on through our vaccination centres, our mobile teams and initiatives at a local level. Our aim remains to achieve as a hight a vaccination level as possible".

