60,000 new businesses started up in Belgium during the during first half of 2021

Unizo’s Danny Van Assche told journalists "Those starting up probably include people that wanted to start up last year but put things on hold due to corona”.

"But that aside it remains remarkable that so many people have taken the plunge, given that during the first months of this year the crisis was still in full swing and it is only recently that we have been climbing back out of the dip”.

The increase in the number of new businesses starting up was most pronounced in Flanders (+27.71%) and Wallonia (+27.09). In the Brussels-Capital Region the number of new businesses starting up during the first half of the year was up just 15.11% on the first half of 2020.