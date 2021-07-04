Around 250 people attend test dance event in in La Madeleine in Brussels

The dance party got underway at 10:30pm on Saturday evening and the participants were able to dance the night away until 3am on Sunday.

In addition to the 300 people that had ordered tickets. There were additional 50 places for the organisers, technicians and the artists that performed at the event.



Those at the event heard a performance from the hip hop group L’Or du Commun and sets by the DJs Vega and Black Mamba.

All those that had registered to be present at the dance party underwent a coronavirus test at the Heizel Testing Centre. Their samples were processed by a rapid coronavirus testing machine capable of handling 100 samples per hour. The nose swabs from the tests were also sent to a university lab for analysis. The results from the lab will be known in a few days.

Those wishing to attend the event received the results of their rapid coronavirus by text message. Four of them tested positive and of course had to return home. Those that tested negative were sent a QR code that allowed them to enter the event on Saturday evening. At the end of the event the participants were tested again to assess the effectiveness of the coronavirus prevention measures that had been in place.

It is hoped that this and other similar test events will help pave the way for nightclubs and discotheques to be able to reopen safely.