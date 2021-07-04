Flemish PM calls for 12- to 16-year-olds to be given coronavirus jab

Speaking on the commercial television channel VTM’s lunchtime news programme, Mr Jambon said that children between the ages of 12 and 16 should be offered immunisation against coronavirus “as quickly as possible”. The Flemish PM added that the issue will be on the table at next Wednesday’s meeting of the regional and federal health ministers.

At the meeting the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) will defend the Flemish Government’s position that children aged 12 and above soon be given the chance to get a jab as soon as possible.

Last week the health ministers gave the green light for youngsters with underlying medical issues that are aged 12 to 16 to be offered a coronavirus jab. Since last month the vaccination of 16- and 17-year-olds has been allowed in Belgium. All minors that are vaccinated are given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as it is the only coronavirus vaccine that the European Medicines Agency has approved for use on people under the age of 18.

