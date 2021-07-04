Long tailbacks on the E40 and localised flooding as storms sweep across the country

As some of you will no doubt have noticed it is somewhat of stormy Sunday. Some of us have already seen rain, lightning, thunder, hail, and high winds. The storm has brought with it localised flooding and misery for motorists not least on the E40 at Aalst (East Flanders). There are delays of around 2 hours were reported early on Sunday afternoon. The heavy rain around Aalst meant that Brussel-bound carriageway of the E40 became flooded.