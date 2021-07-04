Storms and heavy rain on the way, Code Yellow weather warning issued and Werchter Parklife concerts postponed

Exceptionally poor weather is forecast for Sunday afternoon. As much as between 10 and 30 litres of rain per M² could fall in some areas. In addition to this localised storms with the possibility of high winds and hail in some areas.

A Code Yellow weather warning is in force from 11am to 11pm on Sunday. As a result of this the organisers of the Werchter Parklife festival have postponed a concert by Ronnie Flex and Lil Kleine that was planned for Sunday afternoon. Those with tickets will be able to use them at a later date. Ticketholders will be contacted through the usual channels.

The concerts by Black Box Revelation and Equal Idiots on Sunday evening will go ahead as planned.

The 1722 hotline that can be used to report non-life-threatening incidents that require assistance from the Fire Service (flooding, fallen trees,) become operational on Saturday evening and will remain so until after the storms have passed.