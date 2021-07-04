Teuns wins 8th stage of the Tour de France

Meanwhile, the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took over the yellow jersey after leaving the competition well-behind in what was the first Alpine stage.

It was Teuns that was first to the summit at the Col de la Colombière. Pogačar was just second behind the Limburger. However, Tuens was faster on the descent and he took the stage.

Speaking after his victory, an emotional Dylan Teuns paid tribute to his grandfather who died just prior to the start of this year’s Tour de France.