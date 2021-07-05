40th Watou Arts’ Festival opens

This year’s festival is the 40th arts’ festival to be held in Watou. The events will be held in the centre of the West Flemish border villages as well as at two new locations.

One of this is the empty castle on the De Lovie Estate in Poperinge. The theme of this year’s festival is the question “What is our position and role in today’s world?”. The Watou Arts’ Festival runs until Sunday 5 September.

Click here for more information about the festival programme.

