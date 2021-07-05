781,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to be administered in Flanders this week

Flanders received more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that expected as the Brussels-Capital Region let Flanders have some of the vaccine that was surplus to its own requirements.

One third of those that will get a jab this week will be getting their first dose, while two-thirds will return home fully immunised. The aim is for 80% of Flemish adults to be fully immunised against coronavirus by the end of the month. At the end of last week just of 2.36 million adults in Flanders were fully immunised. This is 44% of the total number of adults living in our region.

During the next four weeks more than 1.93 million more people in Flanders will have to be given either a second dose of the AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the goal of 80% adults fully immunised is to be realised.

The Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) says that 99.4% of adults living in Flanders have received an invitation for a coronavirus jab. Meanwhile, between 30,000 and 35,000 of the 140,000 16 and 17-year-olds in Flanders have been given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.