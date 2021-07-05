Antwerp car park under more than a metre of water after Sunday’s cloudburst
Sunday’s storms brought heavy rain to much of the country. As we reported on Sunday the area around Aalst (East Flanders) was particularly badly hit as were Flemish Brabant and Antwerp Province.
In Antwerp the heavy rain caused issues on the roads. The Kennedy Tunnel under the River Scheldt was partially flooded. It fire-fighters were successful in clearing the flood water. However, it was several hours before the tailbacks cleared on the Antwerp orbital and other routes in the area.
In Antwerp City Centre the underground car park of a block of flats was completely submerged by more than a metre of flood water.