Autoworld celebrates 75 years of the Vespa scooter

Patented in April 1946 by Piaggio & C°, the Vespa owes its name to its

distinctive shape. Vespa is the Italian for wasp. The scooter’s slim waist, its curved rear and its insect-like sound give it a certain wasp-like quality.

The exhibition at Autoworld displays machines dating from 1947 through to 2021. The scooters on display were mainly built in Belgian (MISA in Jette), French (Forchambault), German (Hoffmann in Lindorf), English ( Douglas in Bristol) an Spanish (Madrid) factories with some having been built in the US and of course at the home of the Vespa in Italy.