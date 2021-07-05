Belgian women take silver at the World Acrobatic Gymnastic Championships

Bo Hollebosch, Lise Meyst and Kim Bergmans were flawless during the qualification round and easily qualified for the final. At the final the Belgian women scored an excellent 29.200, a score that was only bettered by the Russian.

Wannes Vlaeminck, Simon De Wever, Jonas Raus and Viktor Vermeire made it through to the final of the men’s 4 competition. However, they ended the day empty-handed after coming in fourth.