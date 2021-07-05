The Delta variant now dominant but “danger will remain limited if we keep vaccinating”, says Professor Van Ranst

It is expected that by the end of the month almost all new coronavirus infections in Belgium will be with the Delta variant. The virologist Professor Marc Van Ranst says that this isn’t a reason for us to panic. However, he and other experts do say that we should remain cautious as vaccination levels in Belgium are not yet high enough.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Professor Van Ranst said that “The danger will remain limited if we keep on vaccinating. The number of cases may well increase, but the number of cases that end up in hospital or die will, all in all, remain limited once we have reached the level of vaccination that we normally should reach”.

We are not our of the woods just yet though "Remain cautious. This is a kind of race between the virus and this new variant that is more infectious on the one hand and vaccination levels that are increasing all the time on the other”, Professor Van Ranst added.

Over the past few days, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has started to increase again. However, experts say that this is, at least in part, due to more tests being carried out, in particular on those about to leave for a foreign holidays. Despite the increase in the number of new cases the number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals continues to fall.