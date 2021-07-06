11-year-old graduates with a BSc in physics at Antwerp University

The child prodigy completed the Bachelor of Science Course in just one year, while at the same time following a number of modules from the master’s degree course.

Laurent Simons’ status as a prodigy was already well-known. Three years ago, at the age of 8, he completed his secondary school studies at a school in Bruges. A couple of years ago he started a bachelor course at the Technical University in the Dutch city of Eindhoven. However, a dispute between his parents and the university meant that Laurent was unable to complete the course.

He has graduated with the highest of honours, taking just one year rather than the usual three years to complete his degree. Once the new academic year gets under way Laurent will officially start on his master’s degree. Once he has completed that the 11-year-old West Fleming reportedly plans to start work on his doctorate.