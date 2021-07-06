Bruce Springsteen’s daughter to ride an East Flemish horse at the Tokyo Olympics

“You can’t really make a living from it, but if a horse does well it’s good for our reputation”.

She added that "Don Juan is a horse with a lot of blood. Horses need this to be able to jump well. It is also important that it clicks between the horse and its jockey. Horses with a lot of blood are difficult to control. They can jump high and are also fast”.

Joris De Brabander of the De Muze stables bought Don Juan van de Donkhoeve when he was just a foal.

"Don Juan was a sensative, sharp horse with a sense of determination. That’s something he got from his father. With a horse like this it is important that you find the right jockey”, Mr De Brabander told VRT News.

It’s not the first time that a Belgian-bred horse has performed well on the international stage. According to Mr De Brabander three of the horses in the German Olympic team are also Belgian.

Madga De Laet told VRT News that Jessica Springsteen often comes to Belgium to ride. “Apparently she is friends with a Belgian and that’s why she comes her”. She has already competed in Tournaments at Mechelen (Antwerp Province) and Lanaken (Limburg).