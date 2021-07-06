Covid-19: Infections up, hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall

During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 506 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 52% on the average for the previous week. However, the number of people being tested was also up by around half (49%) with an average of 60,100 coronavirus tests being carried out each day during the week from 25 June to 1 July. Of those tested 1% tested positive for coronavirus, fall of 0.1 percentage points on the previous week.

During the week from 25 June to 1 July an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 31% down on the average daily death toll during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,190 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 27 June to 3 July the country’s hospitals reported an average of 15 admissions of people with COVID-19. This is 28% down on the average for the previous week. On Monday 5 July the hospitals reported 12 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 12 patients were discharged.

This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in in the country’s hospitals to 262, a fall of 23% on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 115 are on ICUs. 79 of these are on ventilators.



The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus currently stands at 0.79. This means that every 100 people with coronavirus infect a further 79 others.

On Sunday 4 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,397,549 people in Belgium had already received their first shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 79.3% of the adult population and 64.2% of the population as a whole. Of these 4,174,784 are fully immunised.