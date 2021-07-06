Police stage large-scale exercise at new exercise ground in East Flanders
The Westakkers Estate at Sint-Niklaas in East Flanders has become the country’s largest police exercise ground. To mark this the police invited the press to watch officers take part in a large-scale and at times spectacular exercise at Westakkers on Tuesday morning.
The Westakkers Estate has a surface area of some 50 hectares and provides police units with the space they need to practice how they would deal with situations ranging from hostage taking incidents to demonstrations. It is the first time that the country’s police service has been able to use an exercise facility of this size.