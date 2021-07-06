Unique in Belgium: two common cranes born at Limburg beauty spot
The nature organisation Natuurpunt has released images of two common crane chicks at the Zwarte Beek nature reserve near Beringen in Limburg Province. Although the crane chicks hatched on 30 April images of the birds (see video above) were not released until now.
The birth of the chicks is quite something, as according to Natuurpunt it is the first time in more than 200 years that common cranes have bred in Belgium. The two chicks that have been called Gru and Dru are reported to both be doing well.