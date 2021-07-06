Young people about to leave for a holiday abroad make up the lion’s share of those testing positive for coronavirus

The latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium show that between 25 June and 1 July an average of 506 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is up 52% on the previous week. Professor Steven Van Gucht says that the figures shouldn’t give us immediate cause for concern as with the start of the summer vacation period the number of tests was also up by almost half.

In order to obtain a Europe Digital Coronavirus Certificate those that have there been not immunised or have not recovered from a coronavirus infection during the past 6 months are obliged to take a PCR test. If this proves negative, they can obtain the certificate that allows them to travel within the EU.

"During the past week we have seen the number of tests rise by 50%, mainly due to people wanting to travel. There are around 1% positive cases among them, and these would have gone unnoticed a few weeks ago”.