Armed gangsters raid scout camp

"It was around half past five this morning that two gangsters raided the premises” says Jan Van Reusel of the Flemish scouts and guides. “They encountered one of the group leaders, who was threatened and forced to hand over credit cards, wallets and mobile phones. The gangsters entered the premises and threatened other members of the camp leadership.”

“The camp leadership is in a state of shock” says Van Reusel.

The scouts and guides taking part in the camp didn’t notice anything. Nobody was hurt. The scouts and guides hail from West Flanders. Their parents are being contacted with the request to come and collect their children.

Prosecutors attended the scene and cordoned off the area. Red Cross victim support staff are at hand too.

How much exactly the gangsters got away with and which weapons were used is still unclear.