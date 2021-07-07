Belgium ups flu vaccine order

Belgian health minister Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist): “Last year we ordered 2.9 million doses. This year the figure will be 3.78 million. We also want to simplify the vaccination campaign this fall.”

A prescription won’t be required and risk groups won’t be prioritised. Mr Vandenbroucke hopes more people will get the flu jab as a result.

“It would be a blow if this autumn we see outbreaks of coronavirus combined with a flu epidemic. This would put pressure on GPs and hospitals. Because of the uncertainty around coronavirus we need to do our level best against flu.”

Flu vaccines will be available from 15 October.