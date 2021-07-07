Jump in positive cases as more people get tested

By 5 July 7,425,518 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 79.6% of adults and works out at 60.9% of the total population. 4,249,640 had got their second shot.

In the week to 6 July on average 16 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 20% on the week.

On Tuesday 25 patients were hospitalised. 28 were discharged.

257 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 22% on the week. 102 are in intensive care. 74 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 3 July on average 3 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 18% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 3 July, 545 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 66% on the week.

On average 62,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 July. The figure is up 51% on the week. 1% of tests came back positive.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.94. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 94 others and the epidemic is shrinking.