New mussel season starts
In recent days many Flemings will have been anxiously awaiting the news from Yerseke, the port in the Dutch province of Zeeland that serves as the capital of mussel cultivation. Here 50 Dutch mussel farmers prepare their harvest for shipment across the Netherlands and Flanders.
Today the new mussel season officially started and many of the Dutch mussels will be heading for Flemish tables. Last year, despite the corona crisis and the closure of hospitality, Belgians consumed 3% more mussels than the previous year. First indications from the Netherlands suggest this year’s harvest is of an exceptional quality with mussels having 35% meat content.