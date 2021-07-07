Parrots, dogs and guinea pigs seized in atrocious conditions

“These were disturbing circumstances that have fortunately been ended” says Rudi Oyen of the local bird and mammal sanctuary. “The animals were poorly housed. Some animals were ill or had parasites. We’re using medicines and food in a bid to help the animals recover”.

“Dead animals were found at several locations across the premises. We even found dead animals in the green refuse container”.

Charge sheet were issued to the owner of the premises, who is up for questioning soon.

Flemish animal welfare minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) has praised the police operation and pledged extra inspectors for the animal welfare service.