Ambassador’s wife inflicts fresh blows on Belgium’s diplomacy
The wife of the Belgian ambassador to South Korea has been involved in a new and disturbing incident in Seoul. Ambassador Lescouhier was already being recalled early after his wife Xiang Xueqiu was accused of hitting two sales assistants after they accused her of theft (video below). The new incident means that the Belgian ambassador will be recalled even earlier than planned.
In the latest incident last Monday the ambassador’s wife was involved in a street brawl with a street cleaner. Xiang Xueqiu got into a row with the street cleaner accusing him of touching her with his broom. The row escalated and blows were exchanged.
Neither of the two filed a complaint, but once again the antics of the Belgian ambassador’s wife were big news in South Korea.