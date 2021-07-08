Fewer than a hundred corona patients in ICUs
There’s been another sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus, but for the first time since September 2020 there are fewer than a hundred corona patients in critical care.
In the week to 7 July on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 2% on the week.
On Wednesday 28 patients were hospitalised. 17 were discharged.
256 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week. 99 are in intensive care. 71 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.
In the week to 4 July on average 3 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 21% on the week.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 4 July, 572 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 70% on the week.
On average 64,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 July. The figure is up 53% on the week. 1.1% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.1%.
Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.07. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 107 others and the epidemic is widening.
By 5 July 7,425,518 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 79.6% of adults and works out at 60.9% of the total population. 4,249,640 had got their second shot.