Fewer than a hundred corona patients in ICUs

In the week to 7 July on average 18 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 2% on the week.

On Wednesday 28 patients were hospitalised. 17 were discharged.

256 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week. 99 are in intensive care. 71 are on a ventilator and in an induced coma.

In the week to 4 July on average 3 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 21% on the week.

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 4 July, 572 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 70% on the week.

On average 64,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 2 July. The figure is up 53% on the week. 1.1% of tests came back positive. That’s an increase of 0.1%.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 1.07. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 107 others and the epidemic is widening.

By 5 July 7,425,518 people had received a first dose of the vaccine. That’s 79.6% of adults and works out at 60.9% of the total population. 4,249,640 had got their second shot.