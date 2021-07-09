COVID-19: Infections and hospitalisations are up

During the week from 2 to 8 July an average of 18 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. This is up 19% on the figures from the previous week.

On Thursday 8 July the country’s hospitals reported 7 admissions of patients with COVID-19, a fall of 21 on Wednesday’s figures. 22 patients (up 5 on Wednesday’s figures) were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 250, a fall of 6 on the previous day. The number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals is down 9% on a week ago.

Of those hospitalised 95 are on intensive care wards. Of these 70 are on ventilators. The number of patients on ICUs is down 25% on what it was a week ago.

During the week from 29 June to 5 July an average 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 8% down on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,196 people with COVID-19 have died here.

During the week from 29 June to 5 July an average of 628 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is 78% up on the previous week. During the same period an average of 64,500 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 47% more than during the previous week.

Of those tested 1.1% tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.

On Wednesday 7 July (the latest date for which figures are available) 7,487,772 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 80.2% of the adult population and 65% of the population as a whole. Of these 4,466,179 are fully immunised.