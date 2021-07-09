Crown Princess Elisabeth completes her military training

Quite unexpectedly Crown Princess Elisabeth approached the journalists that had gone to Arlon to follow her progress on Friday morning. She told them that “I have greatly enjoyed my time at the military school. I have met fantastic people and gained a lot of experience”.

The tactical training at the Lagland Camp in Arlon lasts 24 days and is both practical and theoretical in nature. The trainee officers are able to perfect their military skills and techniques. Friday was the 5th day of the camp and the press were invited to follow Crown Princess Elisabeth on Friday morning.

After having completed an obstacle course for the first time, Princess Elisabeth approached the press for a surprise interview.

“Good morning”, she said rather out of breath. “Thank you for coming here so early. By now I am used to getting up early. I have had to adapt to a lot here, but I have really enjoyed it”.

Like the other would-be army officers, Crown Princess Elisabeth sleeps on an airbed in an individual tent. She rises at 6am and then has breakfast before saluting the flag. The singing of the Belgian national anthem, The Brabançonne, is also part of the daily morning ritual. At the end of their 24-day stay at the camp the trainee officers should be able to overcome 20 obstacles swiftly using the correct techniques that they have learned today.

The camp will go on for another 3 weeks with a short break on Belgium’s National Day (21 July) to allow the participant to take part in a parade on the square in front of the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Crown Princess Elisabeth has yet to say where she intends to continue her studies during the forthcoming academic year.