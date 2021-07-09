Half of Flemish adults now fully immunised against coronavirus
The vaccination campaign is moving quickly, and another important milestone has now been reached. The very latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano show that now half of all Flemings aged 18 and over are fully immunised against coronavirus.
The figures for Belgium as a whole show that 49.8% of the adult population is fully immunised.
If we look at the population of Belgium as a whole 39.9% are fully immunised against coronavirus. In absolute figures this equates to 4,596,051 people in the country that are fully immunised against COVID-19.