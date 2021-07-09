Two men apprehended in connection with robbery at Scouts’ camp in Temse and violent mugging in Belsele

As we reported on Wednesday two armed gangsters staged a hold-up at a camp organised by the Flemish Scouts and Guides in Temse (East Flanders). The camp was for Scouts aged between 9 and 11. The Scout leaders were threatened and forced to hand over their cash, bank cards and mobile phones. The camp was aborted, and parents were asked to come and pick up their children.

On Wednesday a man was attacked on the driveway of his home at Belsele, near Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders). He was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over his wallet. There was a scuffle, and the man sustained a stab wound. He was taken to hospital, but his condition is not life-threatening. The attacker fled on foot. Witnesses were able to give a clear description of the attacker and he was apprehended by police around an hour later.

Both suspects will be questioned by an Examining Magistrate from the East Flemish town Dendermonde. The Judicial Authorities have requested that they remain in custody.