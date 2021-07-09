Youngsters whose holiday was cut short due to coronavirus infections are back home

Arranging the youngsters' repatriation was not an easy task. Normally people that become infected with coronavirus while abroad are supposed to self-isolate there. Furthermore, a negative coronavirus test is also required for those wishing to travel through France. However, the Belgian authorities offered assistance and the French allowed the two coaches through.

Jongerentravel had a total of 250 teenagers on its party breaks in Spain, most of whom in the Catalan resort of Lloret de Mar. The remaining 140 Jogerentravel holidaymakers, all of whom have tested negative for coronavirus, should return to Belgium tomorrow by plane. However, it is also possible that they might also return by coach.

After a journey of some 15 hours, the coach carrying the youngsters made the first of its two stops at around 11:30am. After having dropped off some on the youngsters in Ghent, the coach travelled on to Kontich, where it arrived at around 1pm.

All those on board the coaches will now have to self-isolate for the next 10 days.